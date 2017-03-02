4 ways to cut down on stress, anxiety

Yoga is just one of several ways to cut down on stress (Source: NBC)

The daily grind of life can be stressful and full of anxiety, whether at your job or at home. However, experts said there are a few ways you can deal with stress.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, there are a few things you can do to help reduce your stress or anxiety. The association suggests you take a time out. They said practicing yoga, listening to music, getting a massage or meditating can help reduce your stress or anxiety.

They also suggested cutting down on alcohol and caffeine, saying these substances can trigger panic attacks. Drink water instead. They also suggested giving back to the community; this can help create a support network that can give you a break from the stress.

Friday morning on WMC Action News 5, we break down some of the foods that doctors said can help you cut down on stress and anxiety. We'll share these foods with you Friday morning on WMC Action News 5. The news starts at 4:30 A.M.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.