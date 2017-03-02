Gov. Haslam calls for special election to fill seat in TN House

Governor Bill Haslam ordered a special election to decide who will replace Mark Lovell in the Tennessee state legislature.

Lovell resigned his seat in February after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Shelby County Commissioners announced Wednesday they plan to elect a temporary representative to fill the seat until the special election is held.

Thursday, Haslam announced the primary election will be held April 27 with a general election on June 15.

Shelby County Election Commission administrator Linda Phillips estimated 15 or 16 polling locations will be open on each polling day.

Anyone who wishes to run for the seat can pick up a Candidate Nominating Petition at the Shelby County Election Commission office. Petitions must be accompanied by the signatures of 25 voters.

The deadline to submit a petition is March 16. The withdrawal deadline is March 20.

