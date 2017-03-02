Car burglar targeting Cooper-Young, UofM caught on surveillance

Memphis police officers are searching for the person responsible for multiple auto burglaries in the Cooper-Young and University of Memphis areas.

The burglar was caught on surveillance video in a mint green Chevy Malibu station wagon.

The suspect targeted vehicles parked in parking and gas station lots.

Police released surveillance video of the person they believe is responsible for the thefts. The video shows the suspect at different locations, breaking into several vehicles and stealing purses.

Investigators believe the same thief is responsible for car break-ins at St. Luke's Church on South Highland Street, Lipman School on Poplar Avenue, and the MAPCO gas station at Central and Cooper Street.

Megan Shooterman and Tamisha Brooks, who were both pumping gas at the MAPCO gas station Thursday evening, said though they don't ever leave their purses in their car they will take extra steps to protect their belongings.

"You can never be too careful, you know?" Shooterman said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a mint green, four-door 2004-05 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx station wagon with two sunroofs, according to MPD.

If you see a car that matches the description, or if you can can identify the person in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH, text 'AWARD' to 274637, or visit www.528cash.org.

