Memphis Zoo exhibit features over 460,000 LEGO pieces

Memphis Zoo is hosting an all-new, award-winning traveling exhibit that features over 460,000 LEGO brick pieces.

Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks, which was built by hand, took more than 4,000 man hours to build by hand and features 15 larger-than-life LEGO brick sculptures.

"Some of these pieces have thousands upon thousands of brick pieces in them. The largest I think is the peacock which has almost 70 thousand," said Marketing and Communications Manager, Laura Doty.

The exhibit is free to the public with general admission and will be open from March 3- July 9.

Memphis Zoo is located at 2000 Prentiss Pl, Memphis, TN 38112.

