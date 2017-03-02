Youngest actress to ever play Carole King set to take Orpheum stage

They are songs that take us back: 'Natural Woman,' 'You've Got a Friend,' and 'It's Too Late.'

Those and many more will be performed at The Orpheum Theatre this weekend during performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

"I've met so many people at the stage door who just come up to me and say, 'This song, this album brings me back to so many specific moments in my life,'" said Julia Knitel, who plays Carole King.

At 24 years old, Knitel is the youngest actress to ever play King -- something she was shocked to learn.

"I got a phone call saying they weren't considering me for Better anymore. They were considering me for Carole. And I sort of fell down and couldn't breathe," Knitel recalled.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows King and her ex-husband, Gerry Goffin through their turbulent relationship. It shows the audience how their marital woes bred musical gold.

"They were having the same kind of problems a lot of people do, but they were also churning out these amazing number one hits at the same time," Liam Tomblin, who plays Goffin, said.

Carole King herself told Tomblin that the musical really stays true to a lot of what happened in her life.

"She was a little emotional after that show, because I caught her afterward and she said, 'You know those fights, those are all real conversations. That's what we said to one another,'" Tomblin said.

