Elaborate scheme leads to bank robbery

Two men planned an elaborate scheme to pull of a bank robbery in West Memphis.

First Community Bank on North Missouri Street was robbed on February 18, at 11:56 a.m. by two men.

The first suspect was caught on surveillance giving the cashier $2,500 in $20 bills. He then asked the cashier to exchange the $20 bills for $100 bills. The cashier counted the money and gave the man $2,500 worth of $100 bills.

After the cashier handed the suspect the money, the suspect asked the cashier if he could exchange the $100 bills for Euros.

The cashier told the man the bank did not handle any foreign currency. The man then asked the cashier to give him the $20 bills that he initially exchanged back.

When he had both hands on the cash and as he started to hand the $100 bills back to the cashier, the man pulled some of the money out of the stack of with his left hand and hid it beneath the counter.

The cashier then gave the man the $20 bills back as he requested and he left with those and the $100 bills he hid under the counter.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance photos, please contact West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.