Suspects, victim identified following Batesville homicide

A man is in custody and teenager is on the run following a homicide in Batesville, according to District Attorney John Champion.

Batesville officials identified the suspect in custody as 18-year-old Nakia Lamar. He is charged with capital murder.

Officials added that 16-year-old Cordarius Strong is not in custody, but is wanted on murder charges

Batesville Police Department said the murder happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in a trailer park near Bradford Road and Hoskins Road.

Investigators arrived to find a man shot to death in his car. That man was later identified as 35-year-old Roary Thomas,

Thomas is a father of three who is known to be a helping hand in the community.

Officers are working to determine a motive in the shooting and whether the suspects and the victim knew each other.

