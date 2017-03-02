Prominent Memphis attorney goes to court amid rape allegations

A prominent Memphis attorney is behind bars after being accused of rape.

A prominent Memphis attorney accused of aggravated rape and assault went to court Thursday.

Art Horne represented several high-profile clients such as Yo Gotti and Darrius Stewart's family. Now, it's his personal case that is making headlines.

Art Horne's ex-girlfriend said he strangled, punched, and forced himself on her after an argument. He deferred all questions to his lawyer, William Massey.

"We haven't even investigated the allegations thus far, so I haven't been able to talk to my client. I will do that today and we'll go from there," Massey said.

It's not the first time Horne has been at the center of a domestic violence case.

In November 2015, his on-and-off girlfriend, Sherrie Daly, was charged with assault and burglary after she reportedly smashed out a door with a golf club at his home.

Horne's law partner, Murray Wells, said Horne is innocent and that this is a gross overcharge.



Horne is out of jail on a $75,000 bond and has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

"I know he's a fine lawyer and a good man, and I'm undertaking his representation now and we look forward to it," Massey said.

Horne's case was reset to March 28.

