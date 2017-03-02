Officer that shot Osceola teenager has been identified

The police officer accused of shooting a 16-year-old in Osceola, Arkansas, has been identified.

An Arkansas district attorney confirmed Jennifer Ephlin is the police officer who shot Zirion Matlock at a Shell gas station on February 24.

Prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said Ephlin fired the shot injuring Matlock as he was trying to get into a vehicle that didn't belong to him.

"I didn't have no type of weapon on me. I didn't take anything from nobody. All I did was probably be out late," said Matlock, who is still healing from the gunshot wound.

A second suspect was arrested during the robbery investigation while another ran from police. Officers are still searching for the third suspect.

Ephlin was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is not the first time Ephlin has been under investigation.

According to WMC Action News 5 archives, Ephlin was accused of bullying her daughter's classmates through social media while working as an officer in 2012.

Parents in the community said she set up a fake Facebook account in another student's name.

She returned to work one year ago.

