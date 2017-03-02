Father says bullying at SCS ended with student shooting at his daughter

Bullying in Shelby County Schools ended with shots fired, according to a student's father. He said he received a frantic phone call from his daughter on Wednesday afternoon.

"She said, 'Daddy, I need you. Help me. Five girls just jumped me,'" the father, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

She was on the school bus headed home from White Station High School when she called her father. He met her at the bus stop to pick her up.

"They started approaching my daughter again," he said. "That's when one of the young guys from the school pulled out a weapon and shot in the air."

The girl got into her father's car and as they drove off, the same man pulled the trigger again. The father said he was shooting at the car as they drove off.

According to the police report, that young man is the boyfriend of one of the girls doing the bullying.

The father said he wants to see more done to address safety for children at school and on buses. He said metal detectors may have kept the young man from bringing a gun on the school bus in the first place. He also said he reported the bullying to the school previously, but nothing was done to help his daughter.

"I'm just thinking about the safety of my daughter and keeping her safe from this point on," he said.

Nobody has been arrested in the case. In fact, Shelby County Schools will not confirm whether the event even happened. The school district said it is investigating:

The safety of students is our top priority, and the same polices regarding safety and student conduct that are present on our school campuses also extend to our school buses. We are aware of a police report involving a fight that occurred on a White Station High School bus after school yesterday and a separate altercation that occurred off the bus. Though this matter remains under investigation by Memphis Police, the staff at White Station High is also taking necessary steps to verify all details of this situation and communicate with families. Weapons of any kind are prohibited on all school property, and any student in possession of a weapon will always be disciplined strictly in accordance with Board policy and face potential criminal charges. Additionally, claims of bullying are not taken lightly by our schools. If there is ever evidence to support a claim of bullying, school staffs are trained to intervene and take appropriate action ensure the safety of students.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.