Gov. Haslam holds Town Hall in Memphis

Governor Bill Haslam was met with protest at a Memphis church, while promoting his gas tax hike to fund road projects.

Governor Bill Haslam was met with protest at a Memphis church, while promoting his gas tax hike to fund road projects.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam held a Town Hall meeting in Memphis on Thursday.

The governor is trying to increase Tennessee's gas tax for the first time in decades. He said the increase is needed to help pay for roads across the state and he hopes to offset the increase with tax cuts in other areas.

Memphis Representative Barbara Cooper hosted Haslam in the citywide meeting.

Haslam wants to add 7 cents per gallon to the price for fuel in Tennessee. He said the money will curb the backlog in road improvement projects across the state.

Community leaders, like business leader Hazel Moore of Whitehaven, will bring their findings from Thursday's meeting back to their communities.

"I think there should be other options first. If that's the only option you have, we'll do it because the roads are in bad shape," Moore said. "If you don't get the roads fixed, something could happen to your vehicle and it could cause accidents."

WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony was chosen to moderate questions from the audience to Governor Haslam.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.