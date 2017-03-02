Memphis school did not disclose sexual misconduct allegations for months

A Memphis charter school student accused of sexually assaulting another student has been expelled from school.

It's the second accusation of sexual assault at Soulsville Charter School in the 2016-2017 school year. Now parents are upset, saying they didn't learn of the crimes until months after they happened.

Soulsville Charter School sent a letter to parents on March 1 to inform them of two allegations of sexual misconduct that happened at school.

"It's kind of shocking to hear it," Dangelo Wilson said.

The letter explained that the incidents of sexual misconduct were reported in October and December 2016.

"I love the school and I love everything they have going on here," Wilson said. "It's kind of messed up that this happened. Wish it could of been taken care of a long time ago."

Soulsville Charter School Executive Director NeShante Brown said there is a reason parents weren't informed right away.

"If the larger student body is not at risk and this was an isolated incident--this first incident was an isolated incident at a very safe school. The larger student body was not at risk and that's why we handled that situation that way," Brown said.

In the October case, Brown said juvenile court found the student to be guilty of fondling, so he was expelled. The school said the student was also kept off campus while the investigation continued.

In the December incident, a second student accused of sexual misconduct was later found to be not guilty. Brown said the student in that case remains at school.

"Always our approach is to maintain the safety of our students," Brown said. "We also have a huge concern for student privacy, and so we're going to engage with the families of students involved very intensely."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.