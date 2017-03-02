Family offers $5K reward after loved one was killed near Overton Square

Christopher Phillips and the memorial dedicated to him in Overton Square. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A week after a driver hit and killed a man near Overton Square, loved ones are raising the stakes.

Christopher Phillips' family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that brings their loved one's killer to justice.

Phillips, 32, died on Madison Avenue on February 23. He was crossing the street to get dinner when someone drove into him.

A makeshift memorial now marks the spot where Phillips was killed.

"He's absolutely irreplaceable," Phillips' brother-in-law, Josh Roberts, said. "He loved life. He loved Memphis. He was just happy. It was the happiest time of his life and it was ended."

Memphis Police Department released two photos of the 2005 Silver Ford Mustang that hit Phillips.

Investigators say they're following several tips but so far no arrests.

Phillips' family announced Thursday it would offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"It's not OK that the person that did this is still out there and hasn't been held accountable and could do this again," Roberts said.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

