Graffiti vandals cause thousands of dollars worth of damage

Downtown Memphis has been tagged with thousands of dollars in damage.

Spotting the graffiti in Downtown Memphis is one of the easiest games of "I spy." You can find it on the sides of buildings, on signs, even on small pillars along the riverside.

“We care deeply about how Downtown looks, so it’s important that we are supporting the right types of projects, and it's unfortunate that this random tagging is happening,” Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Terence Patterson said.

Investigators said the graffiti has similar patterns, which is why they believe the same people are behind the string of vandalism.

Patterson said the organization is always working to create spaces for artists to display their work.

“We want to make sure that all this energy is channeled in the appropriate way. So yeah, I would encourage them to reach out to us and let's talk about ways we can showcase their art in the appropriate manor,” Patterson said.

Photos were captured on February 22 at 10 p.m. of two suspects spray painting the side of 200 Wagner Place/Waterford Plaza.

The individuals in the surveillance picture may be responsible for other incidents of vandalism in the North Main Station area.

Memphis Police Department said officers are still investigating the graffiti. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/ where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com. Or you can text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637 (CRIMES).

You could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. if an arrest is made.

