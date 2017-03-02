Unholy crime; Downtown graffiti

Good evening,

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking lows in the 30s tonight and our next chance for storms. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

Theft from a church! The crime committed that took away an act of kindness six months in the making, tonight at 10.

Memphis Police need your help to find the suspect wanted for downtown graffiti. We’ll show you new surveillance pictures, tonight at 10.

Top headlines/trending:

The worldwide buzz over a ‘colorblind’ 5-year-old’s hair

Father says bullying at SCS ended with student shooting at his daughter

Family offers $5K reward after loved one was killed in Overton Square

Prominent Memphis attorney Art Horne arrested for aggravated rape, aggravated assault

Memphis school did not disclose sexual misconduct allegations for months

Have a great night!