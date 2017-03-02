Home Depot in Memphis to hire 180 workers

The world's largest home improvement specialty retailer will be hiring 180 associates in Memphis.

Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Memphis.

The company is gearing up for spring, their busiest selling season, by speeding up its online application process and hiring 80,000 associates nationwide.

The online application takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.

Opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. Positions range from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. College students, retirees, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online. Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

For more information, contact Matt Harrigan at 770-384-2304 or email matthew_b_harrigan@homedepot.com

The Home Depot has 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates.

