Memphis professional golfer to commentate 2017 Masters Tournament

A professional golfer who lives in Memphis will be the lead analyst at the 2017 Masters Tournament for BBC.

Shaun Micheel is probably best known for his surprise PGA Championship victory in 2003. He is one of a few golfers to have his only PGA Tour title to be a major championship.

Micheel went to Christian Brothers High School, and he lives in Memphis.

He announced on Facebook that he will be doing commentary for BBC during the Masters.

Micheel said he's nervous because doing live commentary is outside of his comfort zone. He said he's more used to being on the court playing, not talking.

He said he's already reached out to Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica.

