Tigers win big on Senior Night at FedExForum

It's the last dance for three University of Memphis seniors on the Home Court as the Tigers host Tulane in their final regular season home game at FedExForum.

Senior transfers Christian Kessee, Chad Rykhoek along with home grown talent Jake McDowell all got to start against the Green Wave, a team that's won only five games this season.

The Tigers were out to break a four game losing streak.

Rykhoek got it done, scoring 11 points in 16 minutes.McDowell undersized by only getting four points in the paint, and Kessee went on a hot streak late with eight points in two minutes.

Tulane didn't just lay down. Cameron Frazier came out gunning, hitting 13 points in the first half, but he scoring only two more in the second.

The Tigers were down by 5 at the break 39-34, but Memphis came back strong in the second behind Dedric Lawson.

The Sophomore from Hamilton High hit 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Memphis went on to win it with a final score of 92-70.

The Tigers, now 19-11 overall, 9-8 in the American, next hit the road for the regular season finale at 14th ranked SMU on Saturday at 3 p.m.