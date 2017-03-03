Ole Miss releases recruit accused of burglary

An Ole Miss football signee is one of four people arrested for a burglary in East Mississippi.

Taekion Reed made headlines last month during National Signing Day after throwing Mississippi State's cap across the room before putting on an Ole Miss hat.

The Columbus, Mississippi, native is charged with burglary and larceny of a dwelling in Lowndes County, MS.

Ole Miss said the school released Reed from his scholarship.

