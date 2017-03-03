South Memphis mulch fire reignites

A mulch fire in South Memphis reignited overnight.

Police officers said they drove by Michael's Tree Loader Services around 12:30 a.m. Friday and saw flames shooting 5-10 feet into the air.

The fire sparked February 26 at the business located on Knight Arnold Road between Getwell Road and Lamar Avenue. But the fire had since died down and appeared to have extinguished.

More than 15 firetrucks were on the scene at times Friday morning working to bring the fire under control. Around 6 a.m. all of the firetrucks left the scene.

Memphis Fire Department has not released any new information about the status of the fire.

Previously, Michael's Tree Loader Services owner said the fire's origins were suspicious, because it started in the brush and log pile--not in the mulch pile.

