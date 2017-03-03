Driver dies behind the wheel, crashes into construction zone near I-40

A man died during the Friday morning commute in Lakeland on Canada Road between Interstate 40 and Highway 64.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Douglas Norman of Arlington.

SCSO said Norman died while behind the wheel. He then crashed into a construction zone.

SCSO said Norman leaves behind his wife and four children.

SCSO said the medical examiner did not believe Norman's death was suspicious.

