Driver dies behind the wheel, crashes into construction zone near I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man died during the Friday morning commute in Lakeland on Canada Road between Interstate 40 and Highway 64.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Douglas Norman of Arlington.

SCSO said Norman died while behind the wheel. He then crashed into a construction zone.

SCSO said Norman leaves behind his wife and four children.

SCSO said the medical examiner did not believe Norman's death was suspicious.

