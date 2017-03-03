5 Great Things: Educator honored, Veteran saved, Elvis' Memphis opens

March weather came in like a Lion, but the 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South will melt your heart like a Teddy Bear.

Dr. Sharon Griffin was named as one of the Education Week National Leaders to Learn. She was honored for helping turn around some of the lowest performing schools in Tennessee. She was greeted at Douglas High School by cheerleaders, the pep band, majorettes, principals, and schools from each iZone school, cabinet members, and family members.

Thirteen licensed contractors jumped in to correct the shoddy work left behind by an unlicensed contractor. WMC Action News 5's Andy Wise showed how the contractor stuck paralyzed Army veteran Earnest Sanders Jr. with a $40,000 bill and a poorly made garage. The dream team of contractors who stepped in to help Sanders donated their time and materials to create a driveway and garage worthy of the retired vet.

Southern Bride magazine featured WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's rustic, DIY wedding in its latest issue. Brittney and her new husband, Andy Chiuppi, were married in September 2016 at Cedar Hall in Bartlett. Among Brittney's cost-saving suggestions: Pick your splurges, then cut back on the rest, cut back on the guest list, and use bulky blooms that are in season to take up more space.

Peabody Memphis, along with its signature restaurant, Chez Philippe, both received Four Stars from Forbes Travel Guide's Global Star Ratings. The Peabody is one of only three hotels in Tennessee, and one of only 478 in the world, to receive the honor. Additionally, Chez Philippe is one of only 176 Four Star restaurants in the world and one of only five in the state.

Elvis Presley's Memphis opened to the public, the second phase of a massive expansion project that cost $130 million. Elvis Presley's Memphis created hundreds of new jobs, including positions at the new museum and hotel, The Guest House at Graceland. The 200,000 square-foot entertainment complex and museum is five times larger than the previous visitor center.

