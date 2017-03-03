Man killed in West Memphis shooting

A man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Friday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, crime scene tape still lined the neighborhood on Thompson Street.

"I never thought it would happen over here," resident Tabatha Johnson said. "It usually doesn't happen over here. Since I've been here, it's been quiet."

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Gregory Brown, was shot multiple times while in his car. Brown was taken to Regional Medical Center where he died.

Family members said Brown was a father who was loved by many.

Witnesses helped investigators identify 26-year-old Jeremiah Burns as a suspect.

West Memphis Police Department said the men were arguing over a woman.

Brown later turned himself in to West Memphis Police Department. He was charged with first-degree murder and terroristic acts.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they're worried about the violence in their neighborhood.

"All I can do is pray and watch out for my children," Johnson added.

