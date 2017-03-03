Suspect in shooting at elementary school arrested

Students were terrified as bullets flew near Frayser Elementary School.

A man is behind bars accused of opening fire on elementary students at a playground.

Students said they were forced to dodge bullets while hanging out at the basketball court behind Frayser Elementary School on February 20.

One student said he heard 15 shots fired, but nobody was injured.

A week and a half later, a mother called police on Nicholas Russell.

She said Russell was flashing a black pistol at her children. She also said Russell was the man who opened fire on students at Frayser Elementary School.

Russell ran off when officers arrived, but they were able to track him down.

When they found him they also found a black handgun that was stolen from Indianola, Mississippi.

Russell was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

