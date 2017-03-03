Firefighter injured by falling power line while battling fire

A firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.

Emergency crews rushed to Dublin Avenue near South Cooper Street Friday morning.

Once there, a power line fell on the firefighter, hitting him in the neck.

Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke said the firefighter is expected to be OK.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The power line that fell knocked out power to nearly 3,000 people in the neighborhood. Power has since been restored.

“That's so sad. My sister in there crying, she said a fireman just got hurt,” Lisa Brigance said.

Clarence Spencer said he lives at the home and is now without a place to live.

“I'm homeless; I don’t really have a place to go,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he lit a candle in an effort to stay warm, and the candle somehow set other parts of the house on fire.

He said he used the candle to keep warm and search for clothes. The home did not have working utilities.

“I haven't been working since last month. I haven't gotten my taxes,” he said.

