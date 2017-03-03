It's official! February was the warmest on record in Memphis!

Memphis ended up with the warmest February on record. In fact, by climate standards, we shattered the old monthly average by a full degree. The previous record was 53.8° in 1932 and 1976. Our new average last month was 54.8°. You can see the top ten list below.
This was one of the warmest winters on record as well here in the Mid-South. In fact, December, January and February now rank as the fourth hottest on record.
That was also the case for many spots in the U.S. east of the Great Plains; some of the warmest areas relative to average were southeast Texas, the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and Florida. Only the Northwest was substantially cooler than average for the winter. Here is a look at the 154 stations in the Climate Matters network that were analyzed:
- Nine stations had their warmest winter on record: Austin, Bryan, Houston, and McAllen in Texas, plus Miami, Florida, and Lafayette, Louisiana.
- Ninety-nine stations (64 percent) had one of their 10 warmest winters on record.
It will be interesting to see if we continue the trend into March. For now, the long range forecast looks like we will.
