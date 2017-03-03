Organizations hope to clean Memphis streets by 2019

There is a push right now to make the City of Memphis clean by 2019. It would coincide with the Bluff City's bicentennial and it's more than just cleaning up trash.

"This is so critically important to our city," Rebecca Hutchinson,a community leader in Soulsville, said. "There's so much to be done in our neighborhood. There's so much blight, doing this once a year in our neighborhood is simply not enough."

That's why the Greater Memphis Chamber teamed up with Clean Memphis to make Memphis clean by 2019 and give people, businesses and neighborhoods the opportunity get involved.

Janet Boscarino runs the nonprofit organization Clean Memphis, which divided the city of Memphis into 28 zones. Click on a zone and you can immediately get involved where you live.

“It affects safety and crime it affects economic development," Boscarino said. "If we want to retain and attract businesses to this community, we need a clean city to do that."

Next month, there will be events for 30 days straight, celebrating Earth Day throughout April.

"Starting April 1, we'll have cleanup projects, beautification projects, recycling drives, education in schools--just every day in April there will be an opportunity for people to come out and do things in their communities," Boscarino said.

The goal is to rid the city of trash and blight in two year, recapturing the title of America's cleanest city just in time for the Bluff City's bicentennial.

“It's only going to be successful if we engage the residents, the community of our neighborhood, of our city," Hutchinson added.



“We need a clean city for our kids to walk to school and to grow up in, so it's a hugely important issue for our city," Boscarino said.

