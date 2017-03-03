The Baddour Center takes care of some special residents

A well rounded life, that's all any adult wants. A place to work and comfortable home.

But for adults that can't always take care of themselves, a well rounded life is a little more difficult.

"The Baddour Center is a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities. We teach residents daily living skills, we provide work for them in a safe environment here on our campus, and just try to provide a well-rounded life for them." event coordinator Jenny Hurt said.

That's what The Baddour Center provides to 143 residents like Tracy. Tracy is a 54-year-old resident at The Baddour Center. She's one of the packers at the Fedex facility inside the center. She learned her job skills alongside other residents. She's even managed to learn multiple skills within the job center to provide her work day with a variety of tasks.

If you ask her what her favorite part of working is, she'll tell you "every workshop."

In addition to learning job skills and earning their own paycheck, the residents stay busy off the clock as well.

"They wake up very early and have to make sure their chores are done in their group homes before they go off to work. They work for Fortune 500 companies like Fedex, The American Snuff Company, This Side of Memphis, and they get a paycheck every two weeks, just like staff do.", Hurt said.

When the residents aren't working on keeping their homes in order or trying to earn a paycheck, they have the opportunities to take group dance lessons, sing in the Miracles Choir, play board games, or learn about art.

One resident, Kate, said she loves dancing in her free time. "Mostly Macarena dance," Kate added.

For more information about the Baddour Center, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.