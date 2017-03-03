Subban makes emotional return to Montreal

P.K. Subban spent six seasons playing hockey for the Montreal Canadians. After an off-season trade to the Nashville Predators, Subban made his first return to Belle Centre to face his former team Thursday night.

Montreal honored Subban with a video tribute that left the defense man teary eyed. The Canadian faithful also cheered loudly with chants of "P.K., P.K., P.K.!"

An emotional night that ended with a Predators loss 2-1, Subban told the Predators website it was bittersweet.

"It was an emotional game for a lot of people out there," Subban said. "I really enjoyed it, but it's too bad we didn't get the two points."

The Preds come back home to face Chicago Saturday night.

