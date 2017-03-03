Cardinals Lynn returns to training after surgery

After reconstructive elbow surgery, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn looked good in his first spring training outing.

Lynn threw 35 pitches, 28 for strikes, in a split-squad game against the Washington Nationals.

Lynn told MLB.com that he feels healthy enough to start throwing a variety of pitches, instead of relying heavily on his fastball.

"I'm going to do whatever I have to do to get people out," Lynn said.

Lynn, who played college baseball at Ole Miss, is in his final contract year with the Cardinals.

