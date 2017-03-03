Nashville students break out in choral flash mob at Memphis restaurant

Members of a Nashville university choir gave Memphis restaurant patrons an unexpected show with their dinner.

As members of Chorale, a classical choral ensemble at Belmont University, ate dinner at On The Border at Wolfchase, they broke out into song. A representative for Belmont University said a soloist in the choir asked to sing "Hlonolofatsa," a traditional South African hymn.

"We had an awesome time," representative Jeffery Ames said. "So did the restaurant's diners!"

Ames said the hymn, arranged by Daniel Jackson and made popular by the Soweto Gospel Choir of South Africa, roughly translates to "Bless Everything in the name of the Father."

"The beauty of the music is that it transcends race, creed, or ethnicities," Ames added. "With 'Hlonolofatsa,' it was a really special opportunity to speak blessings over one another."

Chorale was in Memphis as part of a long weekend tour. The group sang with the White Station Choral Department and the University of Memphis School of Music. They also provided music for worship services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

The ensemble also took part in a Day of Service with Memphis Athletic Ministries and New Hope Christian Academy.

