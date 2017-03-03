2 convicted in deadly 2015 robbery

Two men were convicted in a robbery that turned deadly in August 2015.

Friday, a criminal court jury convicted 19-year-old Jamaal Austin of first-degree murder and 22-year-old Dalvin Smith of reckless homicide in the death of 25-year-old Hilvar Lopez.

According to Shelby County Attorney General Amy Weirich, witnesses identified Austin as the man who shot Lopez during a robbery outside an apartment on Morlye Street in August 2015.

Austin was also convicted of especially aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Smith was also convicted of facilitating an aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Both will be sentenced on a later date.

