Vynnitra and her family celebrate her return to school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Shot 10-year-old gets surprise welcome in return to school

A 10-year-old shot in the head when a bullet flew through her home made her triumphant return to school Friday.

Vynnitra Dobbs, a student at Douglass Elementary, was shot while in her home at Goodwill Village Apartments on February 13. Since then, she has been recovering.

Friday, her fellow students and teachers surprised her with a warm welcome as she returned to school, complete with music, cheerleaders, and teddy bears.

Douglass principal Kamiah Turner said he visited Dobbs in the hospital soon after she was admitted.

"I spoke with her mom. She said, 'Mr. Turner, we were just talking about things she was going to go to the store and buy for Valentine's Day,'" Turner said. "She didn't know Valentine's Day was taking place because she was in the hospital fighting for her life."

So the school decided to throw the fourth grader a Valentine's Day of her own.

"I want her to know that we love her from the kindergarten children on up to the eighth grade," Turner said.

Her parents were emotional at seeing the love and support for their daughter.

"I've been emotional from the beginning, but she's still here; she's still the same. It's just the blessing within," father Vincent Dobbs said.

"The best part is, she's coming back to being normal," mother Arnitra Bruce said.

Though Vynnitra didn't say much, she's looking forward to the future and being back in good health.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.