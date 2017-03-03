2 injured in crash at Paul Lowry, Riverport - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 injured in crash at Paul Lowry, Riverport

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Multiple emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash near Paul Lowry Road and Riverport Road.

Memphis Police Department blocked several lanes of traffic in the area.

A lieutenant on the scene said both people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly