Black Lives Matter protest calls for resignation of elected officials

Activists with Black Lives Matter Memphis held a protest on the steps of 201 Poplar on Friday. Their message was for change, including calling for certain elected officials to step down.

“I believe in what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong,” Marcus Randolph said.

Randolph was one of dozens who showed up at the protest, hoping to be heard after what they called too many cases of unfair outcomes.

“I'm calling for justice for my son,” Trina Campbell said.

Campbell is the mother of Treveno Campbell, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Memphis police officer Martoiya Lang during a no-knock search warrant at his house in 2012.

“It wasn't fair; justice was not served,” Campbell said.

Treveno Campbell’s sentencing hearing was delayed until March 28.

The group claims there is much more to the story and so many cases that need more investigation.

Darrius Stewart’s case was another example. Stewart was shot and killed by an MPD officer in July 2015. The officer was not charged, but later resigned from MPD.

“How did Darrius end up on a black church ground shot, saying he can't breathe?” Jennifer Cain asked.

The group called for the jobs of elected officials.

“We need to hold another election to get someone here who’s not as biased as we move forward,” Steven Bradley said.

They want several officials to step down within 20 days, starting with Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

“The citizens of Memphis deserve better,” Bradley said. “We here are to demand Amy Weirich to resign from her position.”

Weirich released a statement saying she had no comment and no knowledge of stepping down.

