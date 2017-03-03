Group helps residents move from closing apartment complex

Residents at an Oxford apartment complex are scrambling to find a new place to live.

In January, residents at Riverside Place were told the apartments had been sold and they needed to move out. The Oxford Eagle said the city did not extend its contracts with the complex because the plumbing, heating, and air units were out of date.

"Some people don't have anywhere to go," resident Michelle said. "What do you do when you say, 'OK, I'm out here doing everything on my own as a parent, trying to put a roof over my kids' heads?' And someone is turning you down because of a situation that you have no control over?"

That's why Interfaith Compassion Ministry is stepping in, alongside the Oxford Housing Authority, to help residents find a new place to live and pay for new deposits.

"Out of the 86 families at Riverside, 33 families are ready to move," Interfaith Compassion Ministry Executive Director Lena Wiley said. "Most need assistance with deposits."

However, as ICM helps these residents, the organization needs a hand from the community. Organizers set up a GoFundMe page to help families.

"If a family needs our help, they can make a small contribution of whatever they can afford and designate it for Riverside residents," Wiley said.

