1 injured in Raleigh crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 injured in Raleigh crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was injured in a crash at Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road.

Memphis Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Click here for our traffic tracker.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly