Man convicted of raping of 12-year-old

A 27-year-old was convicted of raping a child and soliciting sex from a 12-year-old girl after they communicated online.

Ronnell Barclay Jr. was also convicted of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

The child’s mother testified that she reported the inappropriate contact between Barclay and her daughter on March 30, 2014.

The mother discovered the two had exchanged nude photos on Facebook and said Barclay met with the girl and raped her.

Barclay will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.