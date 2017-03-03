Ole Miss students rally for under 21 DUI law reform

Ole Miss students gathered to support a law they believe will protect college students.

“Rivers Law” would require parents in Mississippi to be contacted and consent to the release of anyone arrested for DUI or controlled substance violations if the offender is under 21 years old.

The bill is named after an Ole Miss student who committed suicide after he was released from custody following a DUI arrest.

“I think a lot of kids in college and in high school go to jail and they don't tell their parents,” Ole Miss student Sterling Eaves said. “They don't allow their parents to come and help and offer support.”

If passed, the law would require police to contact parents within eight hours of an arrest. If the bill is not voted on by March 8, it will die.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.