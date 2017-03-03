Rock N' Soul Museum to receive Governor's Arts Award

The Bluff City’s “hidden gem” may not be so hidden anymore.

The Rock N’ Soul Museum will receive the state’s highest musical honor, the Governor’s Arts Award, on Tuesday in Nashville.

The museum lies in the shadow of FedExForum and hosts a memorable trip down a musical memory lane including Jerry Lee Lewis, B.B. King, and Sun and Stax Records.

"It really speaks to the legacy of the people who tell our story,” John Doyle said.

Stax music legend David Porter said the distinction is long overdue.

"The prestige of being recognized in this fashion only amplifies the fact that that this is something that complements not only Memphis, but global music,” Porter said.

Lawrence Mitchell comes from a musical family. He said there are a lot of great museums across the Bluff City, but the way the museum tells the story of Memphis Music is unique.

"Every time I come in here, I learn something different,” Mitchell said.

Musicians like Mitchell and Porter hope that with this new acclaim, the hidden gem of Memphis will receive a new look from visitors, but also those that live in the home of the blues.

