Man identified by shooting victim indicted on first-degree murder charges

A Frayser man was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of an acquaintance.

Anthony Pope, 21, was shot on August 29 outside a store on Hawkins Mill Road. In a dying declaration to police, he identified 24-year-old Zachary Thompson as the person who shot him. A witness echoed this statement.

Thompson turned himself in to police the next day. He said Pope shot at him first. However, a review of surveillance video does not show Pope firing at Thompson; Thompson gets out of his car and walks up to the store as Pope leaves.

Thompson is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.