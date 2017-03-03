Man identified by shooting victim indicted on first-degree murde - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man identified by shooting victim indicted on first-degree murder charges

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Zachary Thompson (Source: SCSO) Zachary Thompson (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Frayser man was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of an acquaintance.

Anthony Pope, 21, was shot on August 29 outside a store on Hawkins Mill Road. In a dying declaration to police, he identified 24-year-old Zachary Thompson as the person who shot him. A witness echoed this statement.

Thompson turned himself in to police the next day. He said Pope shot at him first. However, a review of surveillance video does not show Pope firing at Thompson; Thompson gets out of his car and walks up to the store as Pope leaves.

Thompson is being held without bond.

