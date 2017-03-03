Suspect on run after Whitehaven shooting

A man is on the run after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Shelby Drive and Hodge Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no condition is available.

The suspect is described as 5’10 with a heavy build, wearing khaki pants, dark shoes, and a burgundy and yellow jacket. He was last seen going south on Dalton Road.

