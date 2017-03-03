MLGW to close all lanes of I-40 for maintenance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MLGW to close all lanes of I-40 for maintenance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

MLGW will close all lanes of I-40 between Sycamore View Road and the I-40 flyover/Sam Cooper interchange for maintenance.

All lanes west and eastbound will be closed on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 6 a.m.

The closure will be to fix existing overhead wireline crossing.

The roadblock is expected to last 30 minutes.

