MLGW to close all lanes of I-40 for maintenance

MLGW will close all lanes of I-40 between Sycamore View Road and the I-40 flyover/Sam Cooper interchange for maintenance.

All lanes west and eastbound will be closed on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 6 a.m.

The closure will be to fix existing overhead wireline crossing.

The roadblock is expected to last 30 minutes.

