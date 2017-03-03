MPD extends deadline for public to comment about use of force

Memphis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to gauge opinion on reasonable use of force.

MPD is working with Response to Resistance to better understand the amount of force that should be used in the line of duty.

MPD director Mike Rallings said all MPD officers took the survey in October.

The national program takes the public’s perception on a variety of scenarios, like failing to obey an officer or pulling a weapon on an officer.

Rallings said the responses could be used to make changes in training that MPD officers receive.

“Providing this survey to the citizens of Memphis is a proactive measure to allow civilians an opportunity to experience first-hand what our officers face on a daily basis,” Rallings said. “It further allows us, as a law enforcement agency, to understand what the public perceives to be reasonable force used by an officer.”

Click here to take the survey. Make sure to use the agency code “MEMCIV17.” The deadline to complete the survey was extended until March 31.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.