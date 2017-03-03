Father seeking answers year after daughter killed in fire

A father is searching for answers a year after his daughter was killed in a fire.

The body of Khadijah Perry was found inside of a burning abandoned home on March 1, 2016.

A year later, police still have not made an arrest in the case and family members are looking for closure.

"I just want someone to pay. I just want somebody to pay," Khadijah’s dad Jay Perry said.

Perry said after fire fighters discovered the body inside of the Frayser house on Mountain Terrace near St. Almo Avenue, it took eight days for the body to be identified as that of Khadijah Perry.

Now, flowers seemingly grow from the concrete in the place where the 21-year-old died.

"The way it was done was cold blooded. No one like that got no business walking the streets," Perry said.

Perry hopes with the help of the public, the person responsible will be arrested.

"I just need a little help. If anyone out there knows anything, please go to the Police," Perry said.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department.

