Inspiration behind 'Adam's Army' in remission

A Rhodes College freshman that sparked the inspiration of many has officially hit remission in his fight with cancer

Adam Cruthirds was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2014.

Adam and his support system created the organization Adam’s Army, a foundation that works to raise cancer awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

After more than 1,000 doses of chemo, his bone marrow has showed remission.

The organization has more than 1,000 members across the country and has raised over $350,000 for St. Jude.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.