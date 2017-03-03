Bar Louie in legal battle to keep Overton Square location

A fight is brewing between Bar Louie and Loeb Properties over whether the restaurant will be able to keep its spot in Overton Square.

"It's a great location. It's right on the corner. I can understand why anyone would want to be there,” Melissa Smigelsky said.

Bar Louie wants to stay right at the corner of Cooper Street and Madison Avenue.

The franchise filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February to recognize its debt while continuing to operate.

Loeb Properties wants Bar Louie to move out of the location because the franchise has not paid all of its rent.

Loeb issued a statement which said:

"Our engagement with Bar Louie is part of the normal process we go through when we're working with tenants on payment. These are standard legal procedures in the State of Tennessee."

Documents show Bar Louie believes the reason Loeb Properties wants the restaurant out is because Loeb wants to rent the space to other tenants.

"I think it’s one of the best locations in the city right now,” Brent Crenshaw said. “I think its prime for someone to come in and make it an incredible restaurant and incredible bar and really make the place even better."

