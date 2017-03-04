1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on E. Barron Cir.

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of East Barron Circle, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

A witness called police saying that her boyfriend had been shot in his vehicle.

“Nobody was here yet, and dude's laying outside of his car just on the ground, and she's knocking on everybody's door trying to get help,” neighbor Lexi Cupp said.

Police arrived and located two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 53-year-old man was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We could have been sitting out here, if it was a drive-by, it could have hit anyone of us,” one neighbor said.

Investigators said this is the city’s 32nd homicide this year.

No arrests have been made.

