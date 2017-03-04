Person dead after double shooting in Southaven

Two people were shot and one is dead after a shooting in Southaven on Friday night, and the other’s life may have been saved thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Southaven Police Department said shots were fired at Legacy Crossing Apartments off of Hwy 51 just before 11 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital and later died. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Adrian Ortega just moved into the apartments six months ago. He said Friday night, the normally quiet complex was interrupted with gunshots. Ortega and his friend Dustin Beauchamp heard someone screaming for help outside his apartment.

They found a man bloody, crawling through the grass, and begging for help. That’s when they jumped into action.

“The first instinct was just to take care of him, you know,” Beauchamp said. “I seen everybody running away and he was just laying out here by himself.”

They grabbed the man by his arms and legs and took him inside.

“Came out here and dragged him out into the apartment. It was just crazy; it was hysteria,” Beauchamp said.

The two called 911 from inside the apartment and they showed up quickly, leaving the man’s shoes behind.

“When we see him again, I'm definitely going to give them back to him,” Beauchamp said.

Witnesses said the other person that was shot was found lying in front of his car. Although Ortega and Beauchamp don’t know if the man they helped lived, they are glad they could help.

“If that was me out in the field, I pray to God somebody would do the same for me,” Ortega said.

Police have not released any further details in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.