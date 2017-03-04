Tigers lose big in season finale

As the regular season wound down, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball squad suffered a series of devastating losses, but Sunday’s will go down as the worst of the bunch.

Memphis took on conference-leading SMU in Dallas, and were blown out of the building, 103-62.

It was close for about three minutes before SMU took off, jumping out to a 48-24 halftime lead.

Things would only get messier from there. SMU came blistering out of the gate in the second half, building their lead to nearly 50. They didn’t appear to lay off the gas much, either. The Mustangs shot 60 percent from the field on the day—a stark contrast to Memphis’s 34 percent.

The Tigers bench got extended minutes in the blowout loss, with 13 players logging minutes, including 14 points off the bench for Keon Clergeot.

SMU’s Sterling Brown was unstoppable from the floor, racking up 26 points and 10 rebounds on 9-13 shooting (4-8 from three).

The loss wraps up a 19-12 regular season for the Tigers, who finish an even .500 in AAC play after losing five of their last six games of the season.

The win locks up an AAC regular season title for SMU.

The conference tournament will take place March 9-12 in Hartford, Connecticut.

